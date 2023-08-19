ST. PETER — Indivisible of St. Peter and the Greater Mankato area is encouraging local residents to take advantage of clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act nearly one year after its passage.
Marian Broida, who is a member of the Indivisible leadership team, said the organization is encouraging people to save money and cut costs with a home energy audit.
“This not only guides people into specific ways they can lower their own energy costs, but it’s an entry system. Like, you can find out what’s going to be most valuable and then the team that conducts the audit can help guide people to take advantage of some of the IRA provisions,” Broida said.
Xcel Energy and Centerpoint both contract with the Home Energy Squad for home energy audits for their customers, according to Indivisible.
Customers would pay $125 for the audit; after it’s done, auditors would make recommendations for energy improvements that could help save money.
“There are things that are very easy to resolve, like gaps under a front door. You can lose a tremendous amount of heating or cooling energy that way. It can be taken care of very simply with some weather stripping. These are basic things that if people have never had a home energy audit before, they can learn how to take care of,” said Broida.
Broida added that there are incentives to encourage residents to take advantage of the audit, such as a 30% federal tax credit and some rebates that will be available next year.
Customers would then be responsible for the cost of weatherization and improvements.
Those with low-income could be eligible for Minnesota’s Weatherization Assistance Program through the Minnesota Valley Action Council. If approved, customers could qualify for a free home energy audit and weatherization. Those interested can call 507-345-6822.
Otherwise, Centerpoint customers can call 612-372-4727 and Xcel customers can call 800-895-4999.
Indivisible also promoted other aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act, and said it benefited infrastructure projects, created jobs including for those without a college degree and capped insulin costs.
Andy Davis, an Indivisible volunteer, said he believes it’s important for people to know the different ways they can save money as they transition to more energy-efficient appliances.
“D.C. did a good job of passing this legislation. I think people should know that it passed and it’s going to have an impact on the climate, on the economy and on our own personal lives,” he said.
