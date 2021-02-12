MANKATO — While some local event center managers say Gov. Tim Walz's dial back on restrictions for indoor crowds is a step in the right direction, others argue that capacity is still too limited to make much of a difference to their business.
Under the new guidelines that go into effect noon Saturday, capacity for indoor entertainment increased to 250 people or 25% of the building's capacity. Allowed attendance for indoor private gatherings and events such as weddings increased from 10 to 50 people, although venues are still not permitted to exceed 25% of its fire code capacity.
The relaxing of restrictions comes as the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing has dropped to 3.9%.
Under these changes, sporting events may now have greater attendance with a cap of 250 people.
Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said that he was encouraged, and surprised, by the governor's announcement and will be working on a plan to increase attendance at home events, both at Bresnan Arena and Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
He said that current attendance restrictions of 150 family members will remain this weekend but could be increased by the Feb. 19 women's basketball game at Bresnan Arena.
The Mankato high schools also will look at ways to increase attendance, but getting more than 150 fans in the East and West gyms is challenging while maintaining other distancing and safety protocols.
For the downtown Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, the potential for more attendance at hockey games is one of the biggest impacts of the new restrictions, although increasing capacity to 250 people in an arena with 5,000 seats is still a small step.
"For us, it's a positive move in the right direction," said Eric Jones, event center co-director. "Every time we open up a little more, we are closer to the light at the end of the tunnel."
Under the latest restrictions, weddings can have 50 people in attendance. Brian Sather, co-director for the Mayo event center, said this is hard because weddings are usually larger than 50 people.
The changes in allowed attendance for weddings also has made it challenging for some to plan ahead and send out invites to guests. Sather was on the phone with a couple brides on Friday helping them adapt their wedding plans to the latest rules.
Kato Ballroom owner Tania Cordes is disappointed by the governor's announcement because the dial back did not change the situation much for the event center. The center has been closed and will most likely remain so with limited services after the latest restrictions go into effect.
Cordes said the center is at a standstill because the restrictions still prevent them from holding most of their usual events. For weddings, Cordes said the cap on 50 people is not high enough.
"I can't remember the last time I had a wedding that only had 50 people," she said.
The changing restrictions have been difficult for the Kato because events have to be planned sometimes months in advance, and it's difficult to prepare when restrictions can change.
"It's not easy because you just don't know," Cordes said. She said the dial back is a move in the right direction, though, and hopes they are able to open up even more during the summer.
The new restrictions also increased restaurant capacity to 250 people or 50% of the building's capacity. Restaurants may now stay open until 11 p.m.
Other changes allow pools and gyms to host up to 250 people, but no more than 25% of their fire code capacity.
Chad Courrier contributed to this report.
