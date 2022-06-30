MANKATO — An indoor practice golf venue with a bar and food offerings is slated to go into part of the former Family Video building.
The business, called Tee Times, would be in part of the building at 551 Belle Ave., off of North Victory Drive. Bosphorus Gyros & Kebabs is in one end and Edward Jones on the other with Tee Times to be in the middle space.
The project is being proposed by Richard Laffen and is to go before the Mankato City Council on July 11.
The venue would feature four 16-foot-wide golf simulator spaces and a chipping and putting green area. There would be dining seating for 24 and a bar.
The plan is for Tee Times to be open seven days a week in the winter and six days a week in the summer.
The venue is to have brew pub pizza, specialty dome dogs, brats, boneless wings, breakfast sandwiches, french fries, candy bars, chips and breakfast bars.
Plans say the business will collaborate with area colleges, school districts and golf leagues to provide lessons and golf clinics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.