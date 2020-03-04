Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.