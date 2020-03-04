MANKATO — Mall walking gives John and Wendy Fell a warm place to stay active during winter months.
They usually go to River Hills Mall, or occasionally Madison East, and will often see other people there for the same reasons.
The couple said a new walking path downtown should be a welcome option for Mankato’s walking community.
“Even just to shake it up a little bit, I think this is a great addition,” Wendy Fell said.
The route stretches from a skyway outside the Hilton Garden Inn, down stairs through the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, and up stairs to a skyway leading to the Mankato City Center Hotel. It’ll be known as the Mayo Mile, as two loops on the path equal a mile.
The Fells tried out the path Wednesday during a launch event thrown by Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. The health system gained naming rights for the civic center earlier this year, and planned to hold health promotions like the walking path on site.
The route, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, will be convenient for people working downtown, said Christi Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System’s community relations officer.
“I think a lot of people from the downtown business community we can see utilizing that over their lunch hour or on their break,” she said.
Indoor options beat trying to deal with low wind chills, said Steve Lenz. When he used to walk outside in the winter, his limit was minus 20 degrees.
So he'll often turn to malls for his walks instead. He said he could see himself using the downtown path when he comes to watch his grandchildren’s hockey practice in the event center's arena.
“This will be something to do rather than just sit in a chair,” he said. “At least we’ll get some movement.”
Along with avoiding chilly temperatures, John Fell said he likes not having to worry about icy footing while walking indoors in the winter.
“The big thing for me is it’s not slippery, so it’s a safer place to walk,” he said.
Walking also can bring social benefits, Wilking said.
“That social and emotional component of being able to walk together as a group, we’re also hoping that happens as well,” she said.
The Fells learned how social indoor walking can be at the malls. After passing by other walkers so many times, they said they've become friends with some of them.
“You see them a few times and you start chatting,” John Fell said.
