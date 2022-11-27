For a lot of people, Thanksgiving meals were likely a little different than years past.
Inflation has been most noticeable for people at the grocery store: the price of eggs is up 43%, butter is up 27% and flour is up 25%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the cost of the holiday bird was up 17%.
That certainly makes planning these holiday parties and meals tougher.
I know Thanksgiving was certainly different when the kids and grandkids came to our place.
Serving stew might become our new tradition. And I don’t think the grandkids even noticed there were a lot fewer squirrels in the yard.
Inflation has hit grocery bills and restaurant menu prices across the board.
If inflation keeps up, we might have to slow down on eating deep-fried chicken wings, which would have the benefit of adding years to our lives.
Some California restaurants this summer were selling a plate of 15 chicken wings for more than $27, more than double what they were pre-pandemic. And several restaurant owners said the true cost of the fried wings was $34.
The average American consumes more than 290 chicken wings each year. At 34 bucks that would be about $650 annually to enjoy the deep-fried delicacies of skin, fat and sinew.
There has been lots of advice given for saving on food costs and cutting expenses elsewhere to withstand this stretch of inflation.
Bloomberg News got a lot of deserved scorn for a story they ran as inflation was just kicking in early this year. They looked to inflation-plagued Argentinians who have had to navigate inflation as high as 50% in a year.
Bloomberg’s advice to Americans included spending your paycheck as soon as you get it before its purchasing power is reduced. They also suggested borrowing a bunch of money as you could still get a fairly decent interest rate and as inflation and interest rates rise you will be ahead. Oh, and they said buying a car was a good idea before vehicle prices soared even higher.
While inflation is causing stress and discontent for many, you can try to take solace knowing it could be worse.
The Weimar Republic of 1921-1923 is economists’ poster child for how to attain hyperinflation.
When WWI started, Germany suspended its gold-backed currency system and decided to fund the war entirely with borrowing.
They had a plan: Once they won they’d repay themselves by forcing reparations on the conquered countries. But as Germany has done in world wars, they lost and were forced to pay reparations to others.
So, in another stroke of economic genius, Germany decided to repay its debts by printing more money. Lots more money.
Prior to the war it took about four German marks to get one U.S. dollar. In ‘23, at the height of hyperinflation, it took one trillion marks to buy $1. A wheelbarrow full of marks couldn’t buy a newspaper.
At least we can still afford to buy a newspaper and cup of coffee. And there are always ways to trim back expenses. Besides, squirrel tastes just like turkey. Really.
