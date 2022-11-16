MANKATO — A crazy-great day for the stock market Thursday indirectly resulted in $700,000 in savings for the city of Mankato four days later.
“Today we had a really good day in the market,” Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer told the City Council Monday night.
Monday happened to be the day Mankato had scheduled the sale of nearly $12.8 million in municipal bonds to finance improvements to the city swimming pool and the creation of a new youth softball complex at Thomas Park.
Watching the markets in recent months and talking to the city’s bond adviser, Skophammer and City Manager Susan Arntz had been prepared to advise the council to accept an interest rate as high as 4.25% on the bonds — higher than the 4.05% rate they’d predicted in September when the council authorized the construction work at Tourtellotte and Thomas parks.
Then came last Thursday when a surprisingly good inflation report prompted the biggest rally for stocks in two years. The thought on Wall Street was that the year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for October of 7.7% — much less than expected — meant the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on interest rate increases and that the odds of a recession were reduced.
“On Friday, Treasury rates had the biggest one-day drop in 13 years,” Skophammer said. “... Municipal bonds follow Treasuries.”
So 10 firms ranging from J.P. Morgan to Robert W. Baird & Co. wanted to buy Mankato’s general obligation bonds Monday, and all 10 were willing to lend the money for softball fields and swimming pool upgrades at interest rates of 3.83% or less. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC was the winner with an interest rate of 3.736% — far below the 4.25% Skophammer and Arntz had been reluctantly willing to accept.
It was also well below the 4.05% expected two months ago, meaning the city will pay $700,000 less in interest over the 16 years it will take to repay the bonds.
“We picked probably the best day to sell in 13 years,” Skophammer said.
That’s the case in comparing the day of the sale to the days preceding it.
But rates, which were 2.5% or less from 2017 through 2021, have still climbed in 2022 for everyone from homebuyers seeking a mortgage to cities looking to finance street projects.
Still, Mankato’s good fortune continued in the timing of its bond sales, which generally occur twice a year.
In March 2019, for instance, the city’s bonds were offered just as investors were looking for a safe haven when Boeing stocks dragged the entire stock market into a tailspin after the crash of a Boeing 737. Robert Baird offered to buy Mankato’s $8.1 million in bonds that day for 2.15% — substantially below the 2.82% rate expected.
In February 2020, just as COVID-19 was spreading across America and the stock market was plunging, Mankato municipal bonds were purchased as a safe option by a private investor at a rate of 1.5%.
In February of last year, with many cities putting construction projects on hold in the continuing financial uncertainty, Mankato was offering $7.8 million in bonds. With the low supply of bonds on the market, numerous investment firms were interested in Mankato’s and the winning rate was 0.9% — believed to be the first time the city had ever paid less than 1%.
While a variety of outside events have impacted the financial markets and influenced the rates Mankato has received, the city has also benefited from something within its control. High marks on the city’s management, the size of its reserve funds and the strength of the local economy have kept the city’s bond rating at AA, which means investors are willing to accept lower interest rates because they have such high confidence the city will be able to repay the debt.
The bottom line is that when fewer tax dollars are eaten up by financing costs more could be focused on actual construction in recent years, such as street projects, civic center repairs and park improvements, Skophammer said.
“We got a lot of things done,” he said.
