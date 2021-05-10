Those interested in learning about the criminal process are invited to attend a presentation today with Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer.
She will be taking about how the criminal justice process works during a session at 11 a.m. at the St. Peter Senior Center, Room 219.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Cleanup time in Mankato
Mankato’s annual cleanup continues this month with residents able to drop off unwanted items at the Public Works Center, 501 South Victory Drive.
To help with social distancing and traffic, and to limit people within the drop-off area, scheduled drop-off dates and times have been assigned based on residents’ city utility bill due date.
To participate, residents must bring the color-coded postcard received in the mail to verify their correct drop -ff day. If postcard is forgotten, another proof of residency form, such a driver’s license or utility bill, is required.
The cleanup started May 6. Here is the month’s remaining schedule:
Utilities billed on the 20th of each month may be dropped off: Thursday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 14, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 15, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Utilities billed on the 30th of each month may be dropped off: Thursday, May 20, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 21, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 22, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Residents unable to participate on their scheduled dates and times may bring in items Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.
Forum discusses battery industry
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council presents “Charging Ahead: New Developments in the Battery Industry” at 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom.
Simon Clark, coordinator of the HYDRA battery project at SINTEF, one of Europe’s largest independent research organizations, will present the forum.
He is a battery researcher and will discuss how the battery industry got to where it is today, what challenges it faces in the coming decade and what exciting new developments are on the horizon.
Meeting ID: 961 8041 7723
Passcode: 238274
For more information, go to smcleanenergy.org.
NCHS hosts plant sale
The Nicollet County Historical Society hosts a pollinator plant sale through May 15.
The sale takes place online and plants can later be picked up curbside at the historical society June 12. Pickup times can be reserved at the time of purchase.
Garden enthusiasts can choose from an array of native pollinator plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and other wildlife.
Go to nicollet-county-historical-society.square.site/plant-sale to look through catalog and purchase plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.