MANKATO — Three years after a home invasion and beating led to the death of a rural Mankato woman, investigators think they know what happened. But they still need help proving it.
On the third anniversary of the assault that killed Evelyn Adams, 76, investigators are renewing their plea for someone to come forward with information.
A neighbor called police after seeing one or possibly two intruders at Adams’ house on Union Street in South Bend Township on Feb. 23, 2019. Adams called 911 after she woke up covered in blood. She did not know who assaulted her.
A blizzard delayed first responders. Adams was taken to the Mankato hospital and died on Feb. 28.
"Evelyn was cherished by her family and friends and those that knew her still want answers," said Blue Earth County Sheriff's Cpt. Paul Barta in a news release marking the anniversary.
"The Sheriff’s Office has some insight into what happened that day but still needs the public’s help. If you have any information, you could help bring closure to Evelyn’s loved ones."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
Contact Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-304-4863. Or contact Crimestoppersmn.org to submit an online tip or call 800-222-8477.
