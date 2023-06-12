The Free Press
Offering numerous art vendors along with food selections and entertainment, ArtSplash in upper North Mankato takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1920 Lee Blvd. on the campus of South Central College.
ArtSplash 2023 will have new and returning art vendors alike, organizers say, including Vincent’s Custom Arts, Bottom Road Designs, Fedji Lake Design, Swan Lake Photography and Crafts and more.
Food vendors, live music and other activities such as face painting are part of the festival.
The art fair helps raise money for the North Mankato Taylor Library.
Headstone dedication ceremony planned
The Boy in Blue’s 2023 Civil War Veteran Headstone Dedication Ceremony will take place 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Glenwood Cemetery.
The ceremony will dedicate new headstones to Lt. Peter A. Lentz and Col. James Poole, who are buried in Glenwood.
The ceremony is free to attend.
Along with the Friends of the Boy in Blue Memorial sponsoring the event, the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and Anthony Wayne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are sponsors.
Presented by the Mankato Area Community Band in partnership with the Friends of the Boy in Blue, a patriotic band concert is planned for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in Lincoln Park.
Beer, Brats, Bourbon benefits BackPack
Feeding Our Communities Partners is hosting the Beer, Brats and Bourbon event 5:30 to 10:30 pm. Thursday, June 22.
The festival will take place at 2120 Howard Drive West, at FOCP’s BackPack Central. Funds raised will go toward FOCP’s food programs to help feed K-12 students.
The event will feature breweries such as Mankato Brewery, Summit Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery/New Belgium Brewing Co. and Schell’s Brewery.
Live music at the event will include performances from Bee Balm Fields and The Tony Cuchetti Band.
A silent auction will include handmade goods, specialty brews and themed packages.
Tickets to the event, which are $65, can be purchased at http://www.feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/bbb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.