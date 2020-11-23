The Free Press
Ornaments are being collected for a new project to provide an area family with a Christmas tree.
Donated ornaments may be dropped off at the lobby of the Le Sueur County Justice Center in in Le Center through Dec. 2. Mailed donations also will be accepted.
At the end of the ”Believe in the Magic of Christmas” collection, a decorated tree will be presented to a local family to use at home during the holiday season.
The project is sponsored by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Youth Project and the Mounted Posse volunteer organization.
State Street Theater postpones shows
The State Street Theater in New Ulm will postpone the following shows because of COVID-19 state restrictions: “Charlotte’s Web,” “Johnny Cash,” “Lorie Line,” “The Nutcracker,” “Looney Lutherans” and the “Whitesidewalls.”
Ticket holders can use the ticket at the rescheduled event, or exchange for a production/performance at an equal value.
For more information, call 507-359-9990 or email statestreettheater@gmail.com.
Notifications offered to county residents
Blue Earth County encourages residents to enroll in a free community notification system, CodeRED.
Residents who sign up will receive important alerts concerning time-sensitive and/or emergency information via phone call, text message, emails and social media.
Notifications include information on events such as: missing persons, evacuation notices, natural disasters, inclement weather warnings, criminal activities, unplanned road closures/traffic alerts and shelter-in-place/lockdowns.
You may sign up for the service by texting BLUEEARTHALERT to 99411, or go to blueearthcountymn.gov and use the CodeRED icon on the bottom right-hand corner of the homepage, or download CodeRED Mobile Alert app (available in the App Store or Google Play).
L
eaf pickup nearly done
After Thursday, all North Mankato residents will need to haul their own leaves to the city’s compost site at 600 Webster Ave.
Some boulevard collection is still scheduled through Wednesday. For more pickup information, visit www.northmankato.com/leaf-pick-up.
To prepare for pickup, do the following:
• Rake your leaves onto the boulevard. (The city will not pick up leaves in bags.)
• Bring brush, twigs, branches or bagged leaves to compost at 600 Webster Ave.
• Do not rake leaves into the gutter or put sticks and brush on the boulevard
For questions, call 507-345-5570.
