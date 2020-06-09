LAKE WASHINGTON — Lake Washington Regional Park is poised for a big makeover and expansion in the coming years, opening more of it to easy access, expanding camping and adding roads, a bridge, trails and other amenities.
“It’ll be pretty cool when it’s done,” said Larry Maruska who chairs the Le Sueur County Parks Board. “There’ll be an observation tower where you climb up 30 feet or so and be able to look out at the lake. A kayak rental through a vending machine kind of system where you put your card in and get a kayak and paddle and life jackets.”
Tyler Luethje, county parks director, said public input began in early 2018 on a master plan for the park, located on the northwest shore of the lake.
“The first goal was to get people further into the park, restore some of the farmland to prairie, add more camping down the road,” Luethje said.
The county recently received a $917,000 grant from the state’s Legacy Amendment to start the first phase, which will include a 1.5-mile loop road and building a bridge over Shanaska Creek so people can get farther into the park.
Work will likely begin next year and take a couple of years to complete.
Future projects would include more walking trails, expanding the campground, adding the observation deck and other infrastructure work. Luethje said the county will continue applying for Legacy funds in future years and said the total project will likely take a couple of decades.
The park is in a better position to receive the Legacy funds because it is designated as a regional park, one of about 65 in outstate Minnesota. “We’re competing with 65 parks for funds, not all the parks in the state” Luethje said.
The existing campground has 28 electric and four primitive sites. “It’s pretty much an RV park now,” Maruska said. “It’s booked solid all season. It’s a great park for the county.”
Luethje said they want to add more electric and primitive sites in the future.
The size of the park grew some recently when the county acquired five acres along Shanaska Creek Road, which now makes the park contiguous from the road to the lake. The total park is 171 acres.
The county acquired the original park land in two phases, buying one parcel in 1971 and the second in 1978.
