OWATONNA — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has been awarded $25,000 to help provide resources to child care providers throughout the nonprofit's 20-county region.
The foundation was one of two nonprofits in Minnesota receiving grant dollars from U.S. Bank's Market Impact Fund. The fund provided $1 million nationwide to 30 organizations working to respond to the most pressing needs in their communities.
The funds were released three months earlier than originally scheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
