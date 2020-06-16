AMBOY — A Vernon Center man is facing a sixth DWI charge after he allegedly crashed an ATV and seriously injured himself in May.
Kristopher Jon Chamberlen, 35, was charged with felony DWI and driving after license cancellation last week in Blue Earth County District Court.
A passerby found Chamberlen lying in a ditch at 499th Avenue and 121st Street west of Amboy around 9:40 p.m. May 1.
An Amboy Fire Department member who treated Chamberlen before he was taken by helicopter to a Rochester hospital said Chamberlen was intoxicated.
Multiple beer cans were scattered around the the crash site.
A blood sample taken over two hours after the crash showed Chamberlen had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22, according to a court complaint.
Chamberlen has five prior DWI convictions.
