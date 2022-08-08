MAPLETON — Authorities have identified five bicyclists who were injured Friday morning when a car crashed with the informal group of high school athletes who were riding on a county road south of Mapleton.
Jason Klein, 52, head coach of Mapleton High School's cross country team, suffered minor injuries.
Nora Caven, 13, of rural Mankato, and Martha Price, 16, of rural Mapleton, suffered serious injuries. They have been released from hospitalization, a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office press release said.
Briyanna Burkhardt, 16, of Mapleton, Dahlia Schneider, 12, of rural Good Thunder suffered minor injuries.
Eight people — one adult and seven juveniles — were riding bikes south on Blue Earth County Road 7 at 7:40 a.m. Friday when a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Volt crashed with the group of bicyclists, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said.
The car’s driver, Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, no address listed, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
