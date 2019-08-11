St. Peter — A Mankato woman and a Wisconsin man were involved in a crash on Highway 169 midway between Mankato and St. Peter Sunday morning.
The State Patrol has not released information on who was injured or the severity of those injuries. Troopers planned to release more information late Sunday night.
According to the State Patrol, the woman, 83, of Mankato, was driving a 2014 Lexus ES 350 Sedan northbound on Highway 169 about four miles south of St. Peter.
A 46-year-old man from Stetsonville, Wisconsin, riding a 2013 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle, was merging from the right lane to the left on northbound Highway 169 when he struck the Lexus, lost control and crashed.
The State Patrol has not released information on who was injured or the severity of those injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.