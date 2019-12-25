MANKATO — Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after they collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Victory Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The State Patrol reports Justin Ray Pederson, 34, of Nicollet, and Rosa Eneda Santiago, 56, of Mankato, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after the accident.
Pederson was driving southbound on Highway 22 in a Hyundai Elantra while Santiago was eastbound in a Honda Odyssey. The two hit each other in the intersection.
Both drivers wore seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
