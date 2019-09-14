SLEEPY EYE — A 60-year-old Tamarack man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he sideswiped a car on Highway 14 west of Sleepy Eye Saturday afternoon.
The State Patrol reports Robert Merritt was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center after the accident, which took place near 280th Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.
According to the State Patrol, Merritt was westbound on Highway 14 on a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crossed the center line exiting a curve in the road. Merritt reportedly sideswiped a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Hunter Pankonin, 22, of Lamberton, who was eastbound on the road and trying to drive into the ditch to avoid Merritt.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and it's unknown whether alcohol was involved in the accident.
