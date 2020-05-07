A Waseca police officer took his first unassisted steps since being shot in the line of duty in January.
Arik Matson continues to progress in his recovery at a Nebraska rehabilitation center, a family member wrote in an update posted Thursday on his CaringBridge page.
Matson was shot in the head by a wanted man outside a Waseca residence Jan. 6. He spent more than a month in an intensive care unit before beginning his rehab in Minnesota, then moving to a specialized facility in Nebraska.
Matson walked 10 steps on his own last week. On Thursday he was able to go up and down stairs again.
“Arik was really excited to share the news with us and it's apparent that making that progress and hitting his goals makes him even more motivated to continue and hit more,” his sister-in-law Nicole Matson wrote. “He's been in better spirits and excited to see his family once they lift the COVID restrictions.”
Arik also has been doing CrossFit exercises, lifting weights and shooting a basketball, according to the post. He also has been keeping busy baking cookies, making crafts to give to his two daughters and fishing in a pond at the facility.
“He's loving the nicer weather and gets outside any chance he can,” Nicole wrote.
Arik has been struggling with double vision in one eye. But it is slowly improving as he wears an eye patch intermittently to strengthen his eye muscles, his sister-in-law said.
Arik appreciates the care packages and other gestures of support he continues to receive, the post states. One of his favorite recent packages was official team gear sent by the Minnesota Vikings equipment manager.
“Arik continues to be overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes he is receiving,” the post concludes. “We want to reiterate how thankful we are for everything!”
The man accused in the shooting — Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, of Waseca — is charged with attempted murder. A settlement conference hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Janovsky is in the Oak Park Heights prison serving time for a parole violation in an unrelated case.
