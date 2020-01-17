Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.