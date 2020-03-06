MANKATO — Police investigators have determined that an injury on a Mankato school bus last week was accidental.
A 9-year-old boy was knocked unconscious during horseplay with two other boys on a bus the afternoon of Feb. 25, according to police reports.
The incident was investigated as a possible assault but has been reclassified as a medical call. No criminal charges will be filed, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
According to the police incident reports:
A mom got on a bus after her son did not exit at his stop and she found him lying unresponsive in the aisle of the bus. The boy was taken to the Mankato hospital and monitored for a possible concussion. He could not recall what happened on the bus.
The bus driver, from Yeager Bus Service, told police she was focused on driving and did not see what happened.
One young witness told the mother and police that the three boys were fighting. The other two boys involved, ages 6 and 7, and other child witnesses told officers the boys were roughhousing when the boy who was injured fell.
Investigators obtained and reviewed video from a bus camera and determined the boys were engaging in horseplay. At one point the injured boy was placed in a headlock. Later one of the younger boys sat on and might have accidentally suffocated the older boy.
“It was obvious there was no ill intent,” one report concludes.
