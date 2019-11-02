Being called “enemy of the people” and peddlers of “fake news” can be tiresome for journalists.
But most of us — who are covering government meetings, local cops, businesses, entertainment and sports — get treated pretty well by the public.
Polls in recent years show trust in mass news media is usually less than 50%.
But surveys find Americans across the political spectrum trust their local newspapers and TV news, with numbers in the mid- to upper-70 percentage range.
The general lack of trust in news media in general but strong trust locally is similar to polls on Congress. Everyone, it seems, hates Congress but generally supports their own senators and representatives.
Still, any news reporter rubs people the wrong way sometimes.
Not being a nuisance is a fine trait in a human being but makes for a lousy reporter.
Harvey was our City Hall reporter who took to heart the journalism adage about a tough editor’s advice to a new reporter: “If your mother says she loves you, check it out.”
Harvey would spend long, long stretches on the phone interviewing city officials and sources.
He’d ask them a question. They’d answer. He’d ask the same question in a little different way. They’d answer. He’d ask some different questions and then circle back and ask the first question over in yet another way, listening for any inconsistency in the answers.
The former and formidable Mankato City Manager Bill Bassett came to a newsroom send-off when Harvey left for another job. Bassett said, “Harvey would ask me questions and I’d answer all of them honestly and fully. Then he’d stop and look at me like I was a lying SOB.”
Many people have a tendency to let their profession consume even their personal time and journalists are no different, leading some to an almost unnatural zeal for what they do.
Our late photographer Bill Altnow had a police scanner in his car, in his darkroom, in his home.
Back then, it was the only way to get real-time information on crimes, fires or accidents. He even had his mom listen to the scanner at home all day and night to alert him in case he was on assignment and not listening in.
Bill once explained why he stopped going to church, the one place he and his mom couldn’t monitor the scanner: “I was in church and missed a triple fatal accident.”
Reporters’ zest for pursuing information, asking powerful people uncomfortable questions, covering topics that make people squirm, and pushing their noses into pretty much anything they see as of public interest raises the brows of some readers and enrages others.
Still, in the nearly four decades I’ve been here, the public has been generally grateful for what we do. For every person who calls me or a colleague here a hack (or worse) many, many more say they appreciate our stories and what we do. They understand we get stuff wrong sometimes and might get irritated at some stories we write, but they get why we what we do.
I’ve found the same attitude toward other professions that often get a bad rap in general. A couple of years ago at the morning Mankato police briefing, a reporter said something to a couple of local police commanders about how they probably get criticized and looked on with suspicion by a lot of the public.
No, they said. They feel and hear strong support from the public. It’s a great place to be a cop, they said.
It’s a great place to be a journalist, too.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
