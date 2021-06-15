MANKATO — The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization is seeking public input on future transportation projects.
MAPO will use the feedback for its 2022 to 2025 Transportation Improvement Program or TIP. The document contains information about pedestrian, bicycle, transit, highway and other transportation projects recommended for federal funding.
Public feedback will be accepted:
• Via an online open house slated June 20 to July 10. The open house includes narrated video.
• By submitting comments online, by email, or by phone at 387-8389.
• By mailing comments to: Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza., Mankato, MN 56001.
• By placing comments in the dropbox in front of the Intergovernmental Center.
The public comment period ends July 17.
