MANKATO — People interested in giving their opinions about the state's proposed Clean Car Standards can attend a meeting on Tuesday in Mankato.
In September Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota will move forward with Clean Car Standards, which will encourage more electric vehicles to be sold. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is responsible for writing this rule and is hosting public meetings around the state to gather public input.
The meeting is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
