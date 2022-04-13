MANKATO — With police body cameras coming to Mankato this summer, city officials are asking residents to offer opinions on how and when the cameras should be used.
“We’ve kind of spent the time already on ‘Should we?’” City Manager Susan Arntz said. “And now we’re shifting into the ‘how?’”
Mankatoans were also asked to weigh in on the “should we?” question, and more than 90% responded affirmatively during a monthlong public comment period starting in mid-February.
With that information in hand, the Mankato City Council authorized the purchase of the cameras in late March and they are expected to arrive by July 1 and to be put to use after a training period for officers.
First, though, state law requires the city to develop a policy governing the use of the cameras and give residents a chance to provide input before the policy is adopted.
Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said Mankato will use a model policy provided by the League of Minnesota Cities as the starting point of the discussion.
“There are a lot of good things in it to ensure that we’re meeting the statutory requirements,” Vokal said, emphasizing that the policy can be amended in response to suggestions from residents, the Public Safety Advisory Committee and law enforcement partner agencies.
The 15-page policy starts with an explanation of the primary purpose of placing video cameras on the bodies of law enforcement officers (“to capture evidence arising from police-citizen encounters”) and concludes with a warning regarding officers or staff who improperly look at or share bodycam videos (subject to “disciplinary action and criminal penalties”).
In between are dozens of rules for when cameras should be running and when they should be turned off, how the video shall be stored and for how long, how supervisors should ensure officers are abiding by the policy, how and when the public can request access to the videos, and when videos should be flagged because of sensitive circumstances such as interviews with child abuse or sexual assault victims.
The public is encouraged to review the policy and provide input through May 11. People can view the policy and offer comment online at the city’s public-outreach website Every Voice Mankato. A link to Every Voice Mankato is on the home page of the city’s website at www.mankatomn.gov.
Alternatively, residents can get a copy of the policy by contacting Public Safety Cmdr. Justin Neumann via phone (507-387-8766) or by picking up a copy at the Public Safety Center, 710 South Front St.
A public hearing also will be held at the May 9 City Council meeting.
