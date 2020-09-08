LAKE CRYSTAL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has finalized design alternatives for Highway 169 in Lake Crystal and is looking for input from residents and others who use the highway.
With a $3 million reconstruction of the highway planned for as soon as 2024, the opportunity exists to redesign major intersections with Highway 60 in Lake Crystal and add a pedestrian/bicycle trail along the route.
Multiple options are under consideration, and people who use the highway will be asked to weigh in via an online survey during the next 13 days.
MnDOT has ruled out some options in a process that started a year ago, including roundabouts and the addition of fully signalized intersections.
But one relatively unusual intersection for south-central Minnesota is being considered for the intersection with Main Street — a "continuous green T-intersection" that would maintain all current turning movements at one of the city's busiest junctions while allowing westbound thru-traffic on Highway 60 to avoid having to stop.
The alternative design is a reduced conflict intersection (RCUT, also known as a J-turn) that would force Main Street traffic looking to go left on Highway 60 to turn right, travel east for about 500 feet, cross the westbound traffic lanes, enter a newly constructed loop north of the highway and merge on to westbound Highway 60.
Both designs would eliminate the oblique angle between Main Street and Highway 60, and both would improve safety, according to MnDOT. The "continuous green T-intersection" would not require the acquisition of private property and would be less expensive but would require most drivers to learn a new intersection type.
To the east at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 20, the options are to stick with the existing intersection — where all turn movements are allowed — or switch to a three-quarters intersection where traffic on the county road would no longer be able to cross Highway 60 or turn left onto the highway.
And on the eastern edge of Lake Crystal at Lakeview Road/County Road 112, the alternatives are the current unrestricted intersection or an RCUT.
At both of the county roads, sticking with the current configuration would save money and not remove turning movements but would fail to improve safety.
Finally, residents are asked to weigh in on options for adding a trail along the north side of Highway 60.
Further information and a link to the survey and opportunities to comment can be found at
mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60lakecrystal.
Surveys will be accepted through Sept. 21.
