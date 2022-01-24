MANKATO — Mankato City Council member Mark Frost is facing allegations of wrongdoing against a resident who complained about the city’s deer hunt — sending a letter to the man’s employers questioning his fitness to do his job.
“I’m very concerned and shocked that a council member would do that,” Council member Karen Foreman said after learning of the letter at a council work session Monday night.
Foreman asked that Mayor Najwa Massad and Council President Mike Laven confer with the city attorney to determine if Frost’s actions in 2017 constitute misconduct.
The issue arose when Mark and Roxanne Leiferman brought their concerns about the in-city bow-hunting season to the work session, five years after first requesting tighter restrictions on the city-sanctioned hunt. In 2017, they delivered a petition to the council asking for a number of changes and requested that property owners have an opportunity to object to stands within a certain distance of their homes.
At the time, they described a case where a deer with an arrow in its neck crossed numerous properties in their Southview subdivision, collapsed in their yard during a Christmas gathering on Dec. 23, 2016, and took more than an hour to die.
“It remains one of the most haunting sights I’ve ever witnessed,” Roxanne Leiferman told the council Monday night.
Lengthy discussions with city officials and the council followed in 2017, and changes were eventually made to city regulations surrounding the deer hunt. The Leifermans thought city officials were attempting to respect their concerns.
“We could not have been more wrong,” Roxanne Leiferman said. “On Oct. 24, 2017, an email was sent by a sitting councilperson to my husband’s employer, Waseca County. The email was sent to the Waseca county administrator, each of the five county commissioners ... The official City of Mankato email was used with the city manager included on the email chain. In the email, the councilperson questioned Mark’s fitness to do his job as planning and zoning administrator in an agricultural county. The email was clearly meant to intimidate us into dropping the matter by implying Mark should be fired from his job.”
The Leifermans said they raised the issue now partly to explain why they had not returned to the council to express further concerns about the deer hunt, even though another deer stand was permitted within sight of their kitchen window and another mortally wounded deer died 35 feet from their living room window on Thanksgiving weekend of 2020.
While the Leifermans say they understand there is support for the deer hunt, which aims to reduce the overpopulation of deer in city nature parks and ravines, several people contacted them in 2017 and expressed interest in regulations providing more protections for homeowners. But people are reluctant to step forward, partly because Roxanne Leiferman said she felt obligated to warn others about the letter emailed to her husband’s employers.
“Intimidation and secrecy have clearly been powerful weapons to keep public input regarding the hunt to a minimum,” she said.
The Leifermans didn’t name who sent the email, but Frost — the longest-tenured member of the council — acknowledged that he was the council member.
Laven was the first to say Frost’s actions couldn’t be ignored.
“This is a conduct issue that needs to be addressed by the council,” Laven said.
Massad suggested, instead, that the council and the Leifermans focus on finding a resolution to the deer-hunt issue.
“That was in the past,” Massad said of Frost’s letter.
The council ultimately agreed to hold a future work session to discuss adjustments to the deer-hunt regulations. But at the end of Monday’s meeting, Foreman shared her shock over “the potential lack of judgment” shown by Frost and formally asked Laven, Massad and the city’s legal representatives to look into it.
In an interview with The Free Press following the meeting, Frost said his email was an effort to inform another government body about concerns he had with a government employee — namely that Leiferman might not be an appropriate person to be involved in regulating farms where livestock is raised for slaughter.
“I came away with the idea that they were animal-rights activists,” Frost said. “... I was hoping he wasn’t doing anything in Waseca County that would put the animal activism at the forefront.”
Now retired, Mark Leiferman said at Monday’s meeting that he wasn’t asking the council to end the hunt — only that the city respect the wishes of homeowners opposed to hunting in a particular neighborhood over the interests of hunters who often come from outside the city.
“Who do you want to serve, the taxpayers or the hunters?” he said.
After the meeting, Frost said he lives near the Leifermans, sees them occasionally and might seek an opportunity to express his regrets for his actions in 2017. Ultimately, he decided to make an attempt immediately, although not personally.
“Tell them I’m sorry. Tell them I apologize for doing it. But I was pretty excited at the time.”
The council’s official Code of Conduct states that “the professional and personal conduct of council members must be above reproach and avoid the appearance of impropriety.”
It specifically states that “members should refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of ... the public intended to disrupt and not further the city’s business.”
The Code of Conduct also prohibits council members, acting in their official capacity, from attempting to influence other government bodies unless they have been designated “to act as a spokesperson for the council as a whole.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.