NEW ULM — Rev. Chad W. Zielinski will be installed as the Diocese of New Ulm's fifth bishop during ceremonies Sept. 27 at the Church of St. Mary in Sleepy Eye.
Due to limited seating, this event is by invitation only; however, the Mass will be live streamed at www.dnu.org.
The archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis will preside at the ceremony.
The public may attend a related prayer service 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. A reception is planned after the service.
Zielinski, 58, succeeds Bishop John M. LeVoir, who retired in 2020 after 12 years of service to the diocese.
