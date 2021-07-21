MANKATO — The current heat wave isn't unusual for late July, but it's a little more onerous coming on top of a historic hot stretch in early June and the intensifying drought.
"This is a typical summer pattern coming up. We'll see center- and upper-level ridges pushing up and we'll see what we saw in June," said Brent Hewett, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
He said Wednesday's temperatures will probably be the coolest day for the next week or two. "Which I know everyone is excited to hear about, especially with the ongoing drought conditions."
Temperatures in Mankato should hit 90 on Thursday and then keep rising through the weekend with mid to possibly upper 90s.
Making it feel even hotter will be higher dewpoints, expected to surge to the upper 60s and 70s by the end of this week. That could raise the heat index to potentially dangerous levels.
"It's very possible we'll see at least one or two days where we will have heat warnings," Hewett said.
He said Minnesota is getting more Gulf flow moisture and from the southern states. And with the corn crop tall and growing fast, more moisture is added to the air through corn transpiration or "corn sweat," which increases humidity near corn fields.
Hewett said it's a good time to remember to take it easy outside if you can and drink plenty of water. "And it's good to check on your neighbors, especially if they're elderly or don't have air conditioners. People take heat differently."
The heat should begin to lessen some starting early next week, but it will likely remain relatively hot and humid.
This more traditional heat wave comes after an unusual one in early June that was of historic duration and intensity. Hot air moved in June 3 and intense heat remained over most of the state until June 11.
Show goes on
Hot or not, outdoor work and entertainment will go on, including a concert by The Mavericks at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater Thursday night in Mankato's Riverfront Park.
Eric Jones, who helps oversee events for the civic center and amphitheater, said heat has been a factor in all their outdoor shows this year. "We've had to deal with this for the first two shows in June; they were both in the 90s."
He said the city ensures there is plenty of water on hand, available for sale or via a drinking fountain. And they allow people to bring in their own sealed bottle of water if they wish, which they can then drink and refill. The civic center doesn't generally allow people to bring in food or sealed drink bottles, but Jones said they relax the rules during summer outdoor events.
Jones said the staff also tries to keep an eye out for any concertgoers who look like they might be struggling and in need of hydration.
As for the bands, he said they're used to playing in a variety of conditions.
"They're out touring all over the country in all kinds of weather. They just want a place they can cool down." The city has a trailer on site with dressing rooms and air conditioning.
Kenny Sandt at Heyn Brothers roofing said his crews don't necessarily like high temperatures but are used to working in it and taking care of themselves, especially by drinking plenty of water.
He said the high heat causes other issues, particularly shingles that get soft and more prone to damage in high heat.
"The guys have to be more careful where they step on shingles. But they're experienced on how to step on them so they don't scuff them up."
Smoke receding
The past several days brought upper-level and even surface smoke from wildfires in Canada.
Hewett said the higher smoke that made the sky milky even though skies were clear is driven by upper-level pressure while surface flow can make it look foggy when you walk outside.
"We had a lot of surface flow (Tuesday night) where you could go out and see surface smoke."
The smoke led to air-quality alerts Tuesday into 6 a.m. Thursday for those with respiratory problems.
But the lower- and upper-level smoke should get pushed out of much of Minnesota by Thursday.
Temps are even hotter to the west, including eastern Montana and western North Dakota, which has already hit 100 degrees.
