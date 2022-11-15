College isn’t for everyone, and with that in mind an interactive career fair is being held for area high schoolers Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The fifth in-person Construct Tomorrow event will expose area students to union apprenticeship opportunities in the construction trades. More than 900 high schoolers are expected to attend this year’s event.
“We really want to see the trades open up to more people than traditionally in the past have been interested in trades,” said Abby Flantz, regional career coordinator at South Central WorkForce Council, one of the fair organizers. “Women, people of color, we want people to see the opportunities to grow through this career.”
“At the end of the day we’re there to expose students to what a career in the trades has to offer and show them there’s opportunities beyond the college path,” said Anna Carlson, program coordinator for Construct Tomorrow. “And hopefully at the end of it, there are a few students who are interested enough to reach back to the trades and pursue an apprenticeship.”
Construct Tomorrow from Greater Minnesota is the event’s main organizer, with local assistance from South Central Workforce Council, Mankato Building Trades and other local partners. Ten trades will be represented at Construct Tomorrow. Representatives will offer an interactive experience for students, such as the bricklayers teaching students how to lay brick.
Other trades people will bring simulators, so students “get a glimpse of what it’s like to work in those trades,” Flantz said.
There is also a Trades After Hours program from 3-6 p.m., which is geared toward parents of high schoolers attending the career fair, the general public and job seekers. Attendees can learn more about union apprenticeship opportunities in construction. A student who attended the career fair is welcome to attend the After Hours event with their parent if they like.
“It’s really to expose students to look at different construction trades and know there’s opportunities out there,” said Sara Carrigan, assistant director of the South Central WorkForce Council, of Construct Tomorrow.
“These are opportunities outside of the traditional college pathway,” she said. “A lot of these construction trade opportunities are in demand and offer good pay and benefits through the construction trades.”
The 900 registered students scheduled to attend the career fair are visiting from 30 area schools in the south-central Minnesota as well as from a few schools outside the region.
Flantz said good trades workers are those who enjoy working with their hands. “Those who have dedication to the job are the students we’re seeing be successful in the trades,” she said.
“Construction is projected to grow five times faster than the overall economy in southwest and south-central Minnesota,” Flantz said. “There will be a lot of job openings available in this industry. It’s not just hammering a nail. A lot of it is very technical, very skilled work. We want to make sure students know that early on so they can make the best decision about their future.”
“I hope they take away that there’s more pathways out there than just a four-year degree or a two-year degree,” Carlson said. “There’s things you can do at 18 that have good pay and benefits and can turn into an awesome career. That’s what I hope the take-away is.”
