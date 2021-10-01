After having only virtual races last year, the Mankato Marathon is back live, albeit with a few changes.
“We’re just excited to be able to do an in-person race this year,” said Joy Leafblad, sports and special events director at Visit Mankato.
“We have runners from 30 states, with a majority from Minnesota.”
This year’s marathon, Oct. 15-16, will have new courses and a different location for the Scheels Sports & Health Expo, changes made months ago as the status of COVID-19 was uncertain.
“In the past we started races at MSU. This year, with COVID, there was a rethinking of how to do things, so we eliminated the busing. We used to bus people up to MSU, but now people can park downtown and start and finish (races) there.”
The finish line will still be on Front Street as in the past; the start line for the full and half will be on Poplar Street near Mankato Moving and Storage.
Maps and other information can be found at mankatomarathon.com.
“For the Saturday races we tried to mostly use the trail system. They utilize Sibley Park and then into west Mankato for a short time and then out to the Red Jacket Trail, which is so beautiful this time of year,” Leafblad said.
The marathon will also use the new trail alongside Stoltzman Road.
Total capacity for races was reduced this year. Leafblad said more than 95% of the half and full marathon slots are filled, and registrations are picking up for the 10K and 5K.
Runners can register for the events up to Friday, Oct. 15. Although by that time, the full and half marathon slots will probably be full, she said.
Start times of races were also changed this year to create more spacing among runners.
Friday events include the Scheels Expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the YMCA KidsK at 4:30 p.m. and the Pork Power 5K at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday the 10K starts at 7:30 a.m., the full marathon at 7:45 a.m. and the half marathon at 8:15 a.m.
Leafblad said they are still seeking volunteers, with close to 500 needed for water spots and other duties. People can volunteer under the “Get Involved” tab on the website.
Another change this year is that the Scheels Sports & Health Expo will be at River Hills Mall rather than the downtown civic center. A scaled-down Expo occurred at the mall last year during the virtual marathon and Lori Benike of Scheels said it worked well.
“It’s nice that it’s right outside our door. We have the whole store for selling gear,” Benike said.
More vendors will be there than in past years, she said, including the Pork Producers providing pork samples.
“We just want to create some fun energy around the marathon” Benike said.
