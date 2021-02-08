MANKATO — The opportunity to participate in the selection of a new university president hasn't happened at Minnesota State University in nearly 20 years, and hundreds of faculty, students, staff and community members joined online meetings Monday to hear from and quiz the first of the finalists to replace retiring MSU President Richard Davenport.
In a Zoom meeting targeted at the broader campus community, nearly 125 people listened to Mrinal Mugdh Varma praise MSU and lay out his thoughts for how the university can be even better. Varma, the provost and senior vice chancellor at Alabama's Auburn University at Montgomery, was the only candidate going through the process Monday. Two more will share their vision Tuesday and the fourth is on tap for Wednesday.
"This is a great university with amazing potential for growth," he said near the end of the 45-minute session, adding that — if selected — he looks forward to "working together to make sure we take it to the next level."
If nothing else, the interview schedule will demonstrate the endurance of the finalists, who also include Edward Inch of California State University, East Bay; John Jasinski of Northwest Missouri State University; and Debra Larson of California State University, Chico.
Pausing to sip some water midway through the afternoon "All Campus" session, Varma said his voice was beginning to go; it was his eighth meeting in eight hours. He had previously met with, among others, faculty, students, campus labor union leaders, and administrators. Still to come were sessions with the board of trustees of the MSU Foundation and with the broader Mankato community.
Wearing a purple and gold bowtie, Varma fielded questions ranging from student poverty, university safety in a pandemic, his level of engagement with average students, ideas for boosting MSU's brand, recruitment strategies, goals for boosting diversity and more.
"You have everything a great university has ... but you do have room to grow," he said.
His leadership style and many of his initiatives at MSU would mirror what he's worked on during his four years at Auburn University at Montgomery, Varma said. He's prioritized bringing fiscal stability to the public university of 5,200 students in the face of enrollment challenges and waning state financial support. He's aimed to enhance the school's brand while also focusing on recruitment and diversity.
In response to a question about student activities, Varma said it was one of his favorite areas — that students' growth during their college years is about more than academics.
"Our goal as an academic institution is to help them discover themselves," he said, talking about intramural sports, clubs and organizations, and fraternity and sorority experiences.
He pledged to ensure that students have a voice, through student government, in everything from budgets to strategic planning. Varma said he also seeks out student input in an informal way — eating lunch daily in the cafeteria: "And each time I choose a different set of students."
Varma fielded questions about food insecurity among students, strategies for increasing the number of minority and international students, marketing the university at a time when many colleges are seeing declining enrollment, ensuring that all faculty and staff have cultural competency, and — during a global pandemic — balancing the desire for in-person classes with the need to protect the health of staff and students.
"Universities are places where everybody should feel safe ... not just safe, but also feel welcome," he said.
Varma has anthropology degrees up to a doctorate from University of Delhi and a masters of business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Prior to his current position, he was in administrative positions at universities in Texas, New York and Wisconsin and also worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wisconsin.
Jasinski and Larson are scheduled for online forums on Tuesday. More information and links to the open sessions are available at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/presidential-search/.
Those who listen in can also fill out a survey sharing their thoughts on each candidate with Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota's system of public colleges and universities. Malhotra will recommend a candidate to replace Davenport, who has served as MSU's president since 2002, to the system's Board of Trustees next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.