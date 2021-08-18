ST. PETER — Interim administrator Mandy Landkamer is being offered Nicollet County's top job on a long-term basis.
The property and public services director was appointed county administrator Wednesday, pending negotiation of a contract.
The Nicollet County Board unanimously voted to offer the post to Landkamer. She has been serving as interim county administrator since former county administrator Ryan Krosch left in April.
Landkamer has worked for the county for a number of years in posts that also have included environmental services director and senior planner/deputy zoning ordinance administrator.
The board also interviewed Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.