MANKATO — Erin Schutte Wadzinski sees international students and foreign workers as one piece of the solution to meeting the needs of the quickly growing regional workforce.
An international student's ability to get a job within the region not only benefits the individual, but the community as a whole.
It’s part of the reason Wadzinski became an immigration lawyer. It’s also why she joined Minnesota State University at their Career and Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
The Worthington woman is a member of a local task force with MSU focused on supporting international students before and after graduation as they prepare to enter the workforce.
She was invited by MSU’s Career Development Center to attend the Expo and act as a resource for employers to discuss ways of hiring international students.
“We know that many employers are in high need of employees and with a very high international student population at our institution, we wanted to help remove barriers that may exist in that recruitment pipeline,” said Katie Hodgden, assistant director of the Career Development Center.
Wadzinski was also available to international students who had questions about navigating the federal immigration system.
Her table at the Expo invited employers and students to approach her with any questions they had at no cost to them.
Having an immigration lawyer present at the Expo is a first for MSU.
Wadzinski believes that having one is vital in order to accurately inform those in attendance.
“The immigration system is very complex and there are many misconceptions about the cost and hassle to an employer hiring an international student,” she said.
“In fact, international students on F-1 visas may receive 12-36 months of Optional Practical Training (work authorization) in their specific field of study built into their student visa. Students work with their international student office at their university to get the necessary paperwork to work in the U.S. and there is no cost to the employer to hire a student on OPT.”
Her presence at the Expo also reminds international students that legal resources are available and accessible to them.
Along the same lines, the Career Development Center invited a representative staff member from MSU’s Kearney International Center to help provide support to students who may have had questions navigating their international status with the job/internship search process.
There were 117 employers at the Expo on Tuesday and 88 on Wednesday.
“The Expo really helps create a bridge for students to access employers before they are even hired or applying to positions,” Hodgden said. “For every person that a student gets to meet at a career fair, they increase the people they get to have supporting their career development journey.”
Wadzinski is now one of them.
“I practice immigration law in southern Minnesota because I’m passionate about uplifting non-U.S. citizens and helping them reach their full potential in the U.S.,” she said.
Wadzinski owns Kivu Immigration Law PLLC located in downtown Worthington. Her firm also serves clients virtually across several states.
