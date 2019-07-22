Intersection closed for utility work Wednesday The Free Press Kathy Vos 3 hrs ago MANKATO — At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the intersection of Jackson and Broad streets will be closed for utility work as part of the Cherry Street project. A detour will be in place. The road is expected to reopen Monday, weather permitting. React to this story: React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Work Detour Street Highway Mankato Jackson Road Utility Kathy Vos Follow Kathy Vos Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Teigen, Linda Schoeb, Roger Vail, Linden DOBBELAERE, Terrance May 29, 1952 - Jul 11, 2019 MENTON, Richard (Rick) Oct 11, 1952 - Jun 25, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLarge scale CBD oil, hemp-growing operation coming to St. JamesHagedorn bans Indivisible from district office visitsWhiskey River building in St. Peter to reopen as sports barHealth concerns prompt Truman family to choose a new path: a grain bin boutique38th Street Photography has potholes covered: Parking lot blemishes get all dressed up for viral series of imagesFamily granted wish for a camperFive years later, Isaac Kolstad happy to be alive, happy to keep getting stronger'I've never seen anything like it': Road washes into Le Sueur RiverRiver Rock opening location on Front Street in MankatoMankato man charged for domestic assault, threats Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
