RAPIDAN — An intersection east of Rapidan will close to traffic Thursday for about three weeks.
Closure of Blue Earth County Roads 9 and 1 intersection is necessary for the Old Highway 66 reconstruction project.
Eastbound traffic is encouraged to use Blue Earth County Road 33 in Rapidan, then follow the posted detour on County Roads 90, 16 and 35. Northbound traffic is encouraged to follow the posted detour on County Roads 35, 16 and 90, then use County Road 33 toward Rapidan for access to County Road 9.
For more information on this project, contact the Blue Earth County Highway Department at 304-4025.
