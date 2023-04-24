The Free Press
ST. PETER — Construction to improve two highway intersections on the south end of St. Peter are slated to begin May 1.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation projects on Highway 169 at Highway 22 and Highway 99 will result in detours, lane restrictions and traffic delays for motorists.
This summer’s intersection improvement projects in St. Peter will include adding a second left turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane. A J-Turn will also be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99.
• A section of Highway 22 south of St. Peter will be closed from May 1 until the completion of the project in October. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 99, Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road) and Shanaska Creek Road.
During the first phase of construction, Highway 169 at the south end of town will be restricted to two-way traffic in the southbound lane. A temporary traffic signal was installed at the intersection of Highway 169 and Elm Street to aid in traffic and pedestrian movements during construction. There will also be “right turns only” signage at Highway 169 and Highway 99, Minnesota Avenue, Pine Street, Jefferson Avenue, Wabasha Street and Washington Avenue.
Access to Highway 169 from Wabasha Street will be permanently closed as part of this project.
• A section of Highway 99 west of St. Peter will close in July, when the second stage of construction starts.
Highway 169 through St. Peter will remain open to traffic during construction. St. Peter’s Riverside Park near Highway 22 south of St. Peter will remain open to visitors who will have access to the park from south during the project.
Traffic restrictions are expected to change throughout different stages of construction. Detour maps, including a detailed interactive map, are available on the project website: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.