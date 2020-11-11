MANKATO — The Highway 14/Blue Earth County Road 57/Riverfront Drive intersection project is the topic for a virtual open house Tuesday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Blue Earth County, and the city of Mankato are the hosts of the session 4:30-6 p.m.
In 2021, roundabouts will be constructed at the intersection and a trail beneath the Highway 14 overpass bridges will be upgraded. The project is a partnership between MnDOT, Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato, with Blue Earth County serving as the lead agency.
Project partners will present an overview of the 2021 construction project, including a summary of work and detour routes. Attendees will be able to ask questions and share comments through audio or in the live chat for staff to answer.
Materials will be available on the project website following the open house.
To register to attend, visit: mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14riverfrontdrive.
