MANKATO — A section of North Riverfront Drive between Good Counsel Drive and Augusta Drive will be closed to traffic during a monthslong reconstruction that begins Monday.
Entrance and exit ramps for the Riverfront Drive interchange with Highway 14 also will be closed.
Traffic will be detoured along posted routes that include Third Avenue, Madison Avenue, Victory Drive and Highway 22. A map of posted detour routes is available on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy14riverfrontdrive/index.html.
The project includes the installation of roundabouts, work on storm sewers, concrete curbs and gutters, as well as paving, new signs and lighting. Completion is slated for September.
Landowners are encouraged to contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department at 304-4025 to coordinate access concerns.
