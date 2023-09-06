BLUE EARTH — An exit ramp for westbound Interstate 90 traffic will close Thursday and remain closed during a construction project slated for completion in mid-October, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
As an alternative to the Faribault County Road 23 exit near Blue Earth, westbound I-90 traffic may use the Highway 22 exit.
The entrance ramp from Highway 22 to westbound I-90 remains closed until early October. Traffic is being detoured to Faribault County Road 16 and Faribault County Road 17.
Interstate traffic on the section between County Road 17 and Highway 22 is being maintained as two-way — one lane in each direction — in the eastbound lanes.
