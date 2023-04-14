BLUE EARTH — Construction on a section of Interstate 90 between Blue Earth and Highway 22 south of Wells begins Monday.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation press release advises motorists to expect lane restrictions and ramp closures.
About 20 miles of I-90 will be resurfaced during the two-year project that includes improvements to both east and west lanes, as well as work on ramps, bridges, culverts and lighting.
Starting in early or mid-May, westbound I-90 traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes.
The interstate's westbound ramps at interchanges will be closed at varying times during construction. Westbound lanes and ramps will be under construction until late October. The westbound I-90 rest area just west of Blue Earth will, at some point during this year's project, be temporarily closed for about two months.
Eastbound I-90 will be under construction in 2024.
As part of the 2023-2024 construction project, concrete commemorative panels will be reestablished along I-90. The gold-tinted panels were installed in 1978 to mark the interstate's completion. In 2006, when I-90 needed repaving, most of the golden panels were paved over.
