BLUE EARTH — An interstate project is preventing motorists from accessing the westbound exit ramp to Highway 169 near Blue Earth. The ramp is slated to remain closed until late July, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Westbound traffic traveling to northbound or southbound Highway 169 may exit the interstate at Highway 23, then travel south to Highway 16 and continue westward to Highway 169 in Blue Earth.
Traffic on I-90 is currently maintained with two-way traffic, one lane in each direction, in the eastbound lanes from Blue Earth to east of Faribault County Road 17.
MnDOT also has temporarily closed a rest area near the interstate's westbound lanes and just west of Blue Earth.
