BLUE EARTH — Two Interstate 90 ramps in Faribault County will close to traffic Tuesday for a construction project.
The Highway 169 entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 90 near Blue Earth and the westbound I-90 exit ramp to Faribault County Road 17 will remain closed until mid-August, a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release said.
Motorists wanting to enter westbound I-90 at Highway 169 will be detoured to County Road 6, County Road 8 and County Road 1.
Lane restrictions are already in place for traffic traveling between Blue Earth and County Road 17.
This segment of a 2023-2024 construction project for the interstate is expected to be complete in late October.
The westbound I-90 rest area located just west of Blue Earth also will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday.
