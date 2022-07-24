MANKATO — An intoxicated driver rammed through a roundabout Sunday in Mankato, downing signs and hitting a light pole before being transported to the hospital.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at the Madison Avenue/County Road 17 and Haefner Drive roundabout. A tow truck hauled a black truck away from the scene by 9:30 p.m.
The male motorist was hospitalized due to intoxication, rather than injuries, said Sgt. Jesse Gilbertson of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. More details, including the motorist's name, will be available Monday.
