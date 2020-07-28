MANKATO — A driver allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit and had a child in his vehicle when he rear-ended another vehicle and fled.
Micah D. Zeltwanger, 45, of Morris, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A man reported he was rear-ended Sunday afternoon at Timberwolf Drive and Heron Drive and the other driver did not stop. The complainant said he followed the other driver to Rosa Parks Elementary School and the driver was trying to get into the school.
Zeltwanger was detained outside the school and tested 0.23 on a breathalyzer, the charges said.
A 9-year-old boy said he was in Zeltwanger's vehicle when Zeltwanger rear-ended another vehicle.
