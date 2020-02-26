MANKATO — An intoxicated man threatened someone with a knife in a Mankato residence, drove to a fast food drive-thru and refused to get out of line when police arrived, according to a court complaint.
Anthony Marcus Downs, 34, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and fleeing police Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor DWI.
According to the court complaint:
Downs threatened to kill a man he knows while holding a knife in a Mankato residence Monday afternoon. The man said Downs was high and had been acting erratically, including claiming he has $1 million worth of rocks.
Downs left the residence and a Mankato police officer spotted him entering the McDonald's parking lot off Highway 169. Downs would not pull over and got into the drive-thru line.
The officer approached Downs' pickup on foot and asked him to leave the line and park in the lot. Downs refused and said he wanted food and planned to use a rock to tip the McDonald's employees. He initially said he “pleads the fifth” in regard to the earlier incident and later denied any wrongdoing.
When Downs finished going through the drive-thru, he pulled over but would not get out of the vehicle and started yelling. He was twitching and showed other signs of being under the influence of a narcotic.
Downs finally got out and was arrested without further incident after the officer opened the truck door.
A baggie containing methamphetamine residue was found in his pocket and empty alcohol bottles were in the vehicle.
A breathalyzer showed Downs had a blood alcohol content of 0.23. A blood sample was taken for drug testing.
