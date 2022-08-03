MONTGOMERY — An invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family such as dill, fennel and coriander, has been found for the first time in Minnesota.
The purple carrot-seed moth (Depressaria depressana) was recently reported in Montgomery in Le Sueur County, a few days after the insect was noticed on dill plants in Stillwater.
Scientists, with help from the University of Wisconsin's diagnostic lab, were able to make the identification from photos.
The impact of this insect on carrot, celery and parsnip crops should be minimal; however, there could be more impact on crops commonly grown for seed, such as fennel, dill and coriander, a Minnesota Department of Agriculture press release said.
Purple carrot-seed caterpillars feed on plants' flowers. The caterpillars also tie plants' floral parts together with webbing they create when preparing to pupate. This webbing makes herbs like dill unusable for cooking.
The moth is native to Western Europe, Russia, and China. It was first discovered in North America in 2008 and has since been documented in southern Canada, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.
MDA is seeking help from gardeners to better understand where this insect may be in the state and how big of an issue its presence creates. Minnesota residents may report suspected purple carrot-seed moth to the MDA’s Report a Pest line by visiting www.mda.state.mn.us/reportapest or calling 1-888-545-6684. The reports should include photographs of the insect.
