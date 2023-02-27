Ruth Faye’s husband had many attributes including intelligence, kindness and good-naturedness.
“Christopher entertained me. I was never bored,” said the 94-year-old widow recalling more than six decades of marriage to a man with a sense of humor and magician skills.
Apparently, his repertoire did not include many detailed stories about his family’s history.
“I knew of the medal. It was a heirloom that had been in the family for more than a hundred years; I didn’t realize the history of it all,” Ruth said, referring to an award Christopher’s great-grandfather received in honor of an invention he’d created to keep Norwegian fishermen’s nets afloat.
An example of a glass fishing float has been on display in the Fayes’ Skyline home for years. Fishermen who used the invention were able to bring in larger catches of sea cod and as a result, have more income.
“If people would ask about it, Christopher would say he got it from his grandfather,” Ruth said.
Christopher died in January 2022. He was 95.
While cleaning the couple’s many file cabinets, Ruth found a small pouch with a shiny medallion inside, the award presented to the 19th century Christopher Faye. The inscription on the gold piece is in Norwegian. She also discovered printouts of online articles that offer a history of the glass orb encased in macrame kept in her living room.
The articles described how her husband ‘s great-grandfather had declined payment for the invention.
“He said Norway’s fishermen were poor; he wanted to give them something,” Ruth said.
Unlike his ancestor, her husband had not been an inventor — he was a longtime businessman, a teacher at Mankato Commercial College and a columnist for The Free Press.
Ruth is a former teacher who was the organist at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church for many years.
Generations of Fayes were wealthy, she said. Patriarchs who lived in Norway had ties with a well-connected 17th century French Faye. That man had escaped religious persecution in France by fleeing to Scandinavian.
The inventor’s medal had been passed down to his namesakes, from one generation to the next.
“Now, there are no more Christophers,” said Ruth, explaining that she and her husband did not have children.
She wants to make sure the gold medallion does not get lost to history, but she’s not yet made up her mind on its next home.
“Chris was an only child. All of his cousins are gone,” Ruth said.
She has reached out to her husband’s second cousin in Norway. Inge Bergan suggested a museum that is located along a seacoast frequented by fishermen.
“Now I have to decide, should I keep it here in America or should I give it back?”
She said the medallion may not be as valuable as the earliest glass fishing floats.
Norway was the first country to produce and use them while fishing, according to information on Iron Will & Woodworks, a shop in Maryland that specializes in selling historical objects.
Ebbesmeyer’s online article describes how, when floats that became disconnected from fishermen’s nets, they would move through the waters along Norway’s northern coast and a series of interconnected seas along the Siberian Arctic. They wound up in ocean currents and eventually washed ashore.
Olaf Raabe’s book “European Glass Fishing Floats: Their Makers and Mark” describes how Faye’s round nautical invention was used for about a century by Norwegian fishermen. Nowadays, these green and brown glass floats are collectors’ items often used as home decorations.
The glass floats used by Japanese fishermen, beginning around 1910, also are in demand but are less rare. Prices for Japanese floats sold online are as low as $16. If a beachcomber were to find a Faye float washed up on an ocean shore today, that lucky person would have a valuable find. Online merchants’ prices for antique Norwegian floats cost hundreds of dollars.
“People like to collect them. They are becoming more rare as time goes by and fewer are being found,” Ruth said.
