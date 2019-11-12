WASECA — A 43-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday north of Waseca.
Angela Ann Anderson was killed when the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving and a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Keaton James Nikoley, 26, of Lonsdale, crashed at 6:19 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and 430th Avenue.
Anderson was driving west on 430th Avenue when she failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection, the State Patrol said, and the car collided with the Blazer, which was northbound on Highway 13. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Nikoley was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
