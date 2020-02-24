MANKATO — A year after a 76-year-old woman was beaten inside her rural Mankato home, investigators and her family are putting out another plea for help identifying her killer or killers.
Blue Earth County Sheriff Capt. Paul Barta said his investigators have “working theories” about the Feb. 23, 2019, home invasion and assault that led to Evelyn Adams' death.
They are “close to getting justice for Evelyn and her family,” Barta said at a Monday press conference. But they need some help.
“We know that there are people in our community that know exactly what happened and have that last piece of information,” the captain said.
Adams' son and stepson were there to echo the appeal.
“Evelyn was a totally innocent victim,” stepson Jim Adams said. “She did nothing wrong. She did not deserve to die like this. If anybody has any information, please contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
Authorities have not released many details about the home invasion and will not say whether they believe Evelyn Adams knew her killer or killers.
A neighbor called 911 after seeing a person or possibly two people carrying items outside her house on Union Street in South Bend Township.
A blizzard delayed law enforcement response.
Evelyn Adams herself called 911 more than 20 minutes later. She was taken to the Mankato hospital with injuries that did not initially appear to be life-threatening, but she died on Feb. 28. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4863. Anonymous tips also can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going to crimestoppersmn.org.
