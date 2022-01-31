BROWNTON — A 24-year-old man from Wesley, Iowa, died in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon a few miles south of Brownton. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Jason Alexander Cobb was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry north on Highway 15 at 3:41 p.m. when the car, a southbound 2012 Ford Focus and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided, the State Patrol said.
Eugene Allen Johnson, 68, of New Richland, was driving the Focus. He and his passenger, Kristine Ann Johnson, 67, of New Richland, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.
Cobb, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, the patrol said. His 2-year-old male passenger and 4-year-old female passenger suffered non life-threatening injuries and were treated at the hospital in Glencoe.
The Silverado's driver, Dean Lewis Helget, 54, of New Ulm, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.